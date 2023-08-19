MP Mishap: Khajuraho-Udaipur Train's Engine Catches Fire, Driver Applies Emergency Brakes In Gwalior

MP Mishap: Khajuraho-Udaipur Train's Engine Catches Fire |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a mishap, the engine of Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the emergency, the train was halted at Sithouli station of Gwalior.

The emergence of smoke out of the engine created a chaos among passengers.

Soon after the information, railway officials rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

