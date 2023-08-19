 MP Mishap: Khajuraho-Udaipur Train's Engine Catches Fire, Driver Applies Emergency Brakes In Gwalior
MP Mishap: Khajuraho-Udaipur Train's Engine Catches Fire, Driver Applies Emergency Brakes In Gwalior

Due to the emergency, the train was halted at Sithouli station of Gwalior.

Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
MP Mishap: Khajuraho-Udaipur Train's Engine Catches Fire

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a mishap, the engine of Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train caught fire on Saturday afternoon. 

The emergence of smoke out of the engine created a chaos among passengers.

Soon after the information, railway officials rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

