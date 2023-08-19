Indore: IIM Director Introduces “COIN” Of Success With Essence Of VUCA | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Illuminating the profound shifts in our modern world encapsulating the essence of VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity; Prof Himanshu Rai, IIM director drew a clear line between the elements that can be predicted and managed while addressing the IIM Indore’s Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) Batch 2023-24.

‘Anubhav’ – The HR Conclave was held on Saturday. The event witnessed insightful interactions on the themes Constructing a Leadership Pipeline: Uncovering and Cultivating Future Leaders; and Human Capital 2.0: Redefining HR in the Era of Automation, AI, & Flexible Scheduling.

Rai said that volatility in educational preferences are driven by technology advancements like AI and ML, and those that remain beyond prediction, like the uncertainty posed by unforeseen events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He acknowledged the fear instilled by this VUCA world, often fueling the 'Fear of Missing Out' (FOMO), which drives individuals to chase success based on external benchmarks and peer comparisons.

He highlighted a transformative shift in defining success, from external comparisons to introspective self-assessment. “This perspective on success has evolved to encompass one's journey, progress, and alignment with personal vision”, he said.

He introduced a metaphorical "COIN” of success with its multi-faceted sides: Conscientiousness, emphasizing discipline, time management, and avoidance of procrastination; Openness, advocating the value of shared wisdom over guarded knowledge; Integrity, urging leaders to foster open dialogue and reflective listening; and Networking, recognizing that diverse connections and interactions amplify leadership effectiveness.

“Break the habit of attracting similarity and foster relationships to build networks across different backgrounds and cohorts”, he said.

Success is no longer just an external pursuit, but an internal journey marked by growth, authenticity, and the prudent use of the multifaceted “COIN” of qualities, he added.

The event witnessed two panel discussions. The first panel discussion was on the theme Building a Leadership Pipeline: Identifying and Developing Future Leaders. The second panel discussion centered on the theme "Rethinking HR in the Age of Automation, AI & Flex Schedule.

The event came to a conclusion after engaging dialogues on embracing change, fostering resilience, and harnessing the potential of technology painted a comprehensive picture of the evolving corporate world.

Attendees were enriched with a wealth of knowledge, emerging from the amalgamation of diverse viewpoints and innovative ideas. The event served as a valuable platform for fostering growth, networking, and equipping attendees with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-changing professional landscape.

