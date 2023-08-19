MP: Officials Asked To Put Barriers On Borders To Check Vehicles In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector general of police Pramod Verma has directed the police officials to begin vehicle-checking drive by putting barriers on the borders of each district and keeping an eye on the CCTV camera.

Verma made the statement at a meeting with the officials of the district administration on Thursday.

The meeting presided over by Verma was held keeping in mind the ensuing election.

Collector of Chhatarpur Sandeep GR, superintendent of police Amit Sanghi, additional district magistrate Namah Shivaya Arjaria and officials from Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Tikamgarh and Niwari were present at the meeting.

Verma asked the officials to check vehicles properly so that arms, cash and alcohol cannot be smuggled.

He also instructed the policemen to raid the places where illegal activities take place to maintain peace and harmony during the election.

Varma also said that the police officials should exchange information with one another.

He said the narrow roads and the thoroughfares connected to the rivers should be sealed to check vehicles.

Data of police action should be cross-checked and sent to the Election Commission, he said, adding that the intelligence system should be strengthened so that action can be taken against criminals.

Read Also Bhopal: Much Hyped Student Internship Plan On Cyber Awareness Goes For A Toss

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)