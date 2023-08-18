Bhopal: Much Hyped Student Internship Plan On Cyber Awareness Goes For A Toss

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district cyber crime cell and the Police Commissionerate had earlier announced a student internship programme, to enhance awareness against rising graph of cyber crimes in the City. Even a month and a half after the announcement, the student internship programme targeting the college and school students has still not scaled any progress. When the senior officials of the district cyber crime cell were contacted, they told Free Press that the internship programme has been shelved for some time, as the then deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters), Vineet Kapoor has been transferred.

They had further said that the new DCP (Headquarters) Sudhir Agarwal has been apprised of the student internship programme, and will take cognizance of it soon. When DCP Agrawal was contacted on Thursday, he said that he was oblivious of the occurrence of any such event. Asked about the conversation that would have taken place between him and the senior officials of the district cyber crime cell in this regard, he bluntly refused.

It is noteworthy that the district cyber crime cell has been doing too less on their part to curb soaring cyber crimes, many of which have assumed a new modus operandi and Bhopalites have been continuously falling prey to them. Some such latest modus operandi adopted by the cyber crooks include duping people in the name of increasing their credit card limit, siphoning off money from their bank accounts by offering them Income Tax refund, targeting block level officers by seeking voter list details from them and then offering them honorarium and other deceitful ideas.

Even the equipments at the district cyber crime cell is to no use, as it is of sub-standard quality, and the software being utilised by them are also deprived of premium features, thereby indirectly paving the way for cyber cheats to go on the lam.

Will conduct survey to scale cyber awareness: DCP

DCP (Headquarters) Sudhir Agrawal said that a latest initiative by him might possibly be rolled out soon in the City, as per which a Google form containing a total of 20 questions will be published among the public. As per the responses received to the questionnaire, relevant measures shall be taken to spread awareness among people, after discussion with other senior police officials, he added.