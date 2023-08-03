MP Monsoon: Narmada, Chambal Rivers In Spate; Itarsi-Katni MEMU Train Diverted; Rainy Days Declared For Shahdol Schools

MP Monsoon: Narmada, Chambal In Spate; Itarsi-Katni MEMU Train Diverted; Two Days Holiday In Shahdol Schools | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-Bilaspur and Indore-Itarsi trains were diverted from its original route as the heavy-rain-induced-flood washed away soil from lands and deposited it on the railway tracks. Also, a train heading towards Itarsi from Bhopal had to pull off for two straight hours after reaching the platform.

Eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh are receiving heavy rains in the ongoing week. Due to continuous rains in Shahdol for two consecutive days, a holiday has been declared for schools from pre-primary to 12th on August 3rd and 4th.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that due to formation of trough line and low pressure area, heavy rains are expected in eastern Madhya Pradesh till August 5. There will be light rain or clear weather in the western part of the state.

Narmada's Water Level Raises, Chambal Becomes Dangerous

There is a spate in the Narmada river in Dindori. The ferries have sunk. The water level has been rising continuously since morning. Water was flowing over the bridge of Jogi Tikaria Ghat of Narmada river at 1 pm which seized the Dindori-Jabalpur main road.

Traffic police station in-charge Girwar Singh said that the commotion of vehicles has been stopped. Now the vehicles will have to take the bridge built inside the city to go to Jabalpur.

On the other hand, the water level of Chambal river in Morena reached 122.60 meters on Thursday morning while the danger level of the river is 138 meters. The Morena district administration has advised the villagers living near river banks to move to higher places.

Bridge Submerged, Rewa-Amarkantak Main Road Closed

Movement on the Rewa-Amarkantak highway has been stopped due to incessant rains at Pushprajgarh in Anuppur district. The simple culvert near the Rajendra village Gayatri temple has been submerged. This has made a queue of vehicles on both sides of the bridge who are waiting for the water level to recede.

Water Filled In Low Lying Areas Of Rewa

It has been raining in Bhopal, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narmadapuram since Thursday morning.Its raining intermittently, sometimes heavy and sometimes drizzling and rain water has filled the low-lying areas in Rewa.

2% More Rain In MP

Madhya Pradesh rainfall has exceeded 2% since June 1. Whereas, up to 7% less rainfall has been recorded in the eastern part of the state, and 10% more rainfall has been recorded in the western part.

The figure has improved by 3% due to the rains in the eastern part on Tuesday-Wednesday. Earlier, up to 10% less rainfall was recorded in the eastern part. Here, due to lack of rain in the western part, the figure is decreasing in the western part.

Highest Rainfall In Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur has left Seoni behind. Narsinghpur has received 28 inches of rain. Seoni has recorded 27.44 inches of rain.

Least Rainfall In These Districts

Gwalior, Satna, Ashoknagar and Datia have received less than 10 inches of rain.