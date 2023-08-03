Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Surprises Passengers As He Boards AICTSL Bus To Reach IMC Office

Indore Mayor Bhargava Takes AICTSL Bus To Reach, Attend Meeting At IMC Office | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising gesture, Mayor of Indore Pushyamitra Bhargava took an AICTSL bus to reach Indore Municipal Corporation Office on Thursday morning.

It was around 11 in the morning when the mayor boarded a city bus from the bus stop located at Phooti Kothi square. The surprise appearance of Bhargava in a public transport pleased the passengers as he sat next to them.

Inquisitive passengers on the other hand, asked the mayor about his experience of traveling in a city bus and even about the measures that can be taken to improve the services of a public transport.

