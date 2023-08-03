Students Should Pick Projects Which Cater To The Needs Of Society: Joshi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi on Wednesday said that students should select projects which cater to the needs of the society.

“Students should pick at least 1 such project,” he said while addressing the orientation programme of new BTech students.

The event was conducted offline, and parents were also invited. Around 480 students enrolled in various programmes including 99 girls, 2 OCI and 3 preparatory. Lieutenant General KH Gawas, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering (MCTE) was the chief guest for the occasion.

Addressing the event, Joshi said, “Students need to understand that they are here for a cause. They should understand the societal needs.

Students should take it as their core responsibility and come up with innovative ideas to develop solutions which would be beneficial to the people who are at the bottom of the pyramid.”

He said that students also should pick up at least one sport during their stay at the institute and excel in it.

“You must inculcate a fitness routine to lead a healthy life,” he added.

He stated that this year, the new BTech students would have an opportunity to visit MCTE, Mhow and undergo one-day training and life-skills workshop.

Lt Gen Gawas said, “Technological superiority is increasingly going to be the decisive factor in future battles. The development of technology to meet our future joint war fighting should aim at a broad-based programme spanning all defence-related sciences.

The strategy should be to ensure that we are able to develop and transform superior technology into affordable and critical military capability keeping in mind affordability, timeliness, dual-use, technology base and modular design.”

He added, “In the battlefield milieu, information, its integration and conversion into real-time actionable intelligence is vital to provide the battle winning edge to a commander.

For this, a combatant must have the ability to continuously look deep, ie, beyond the physical domain of the battlefield to gain information about his adversary.

Future technologies should focus on integration of information obtained from various sensors to enhance situational awareness. This, coupled with smart decision support tools, should lead to information assurance, management, and representation in an easily comprehensible form.”

Four new BTech programmes in Space Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and Engineering Physics have commenced from this academic year.

This is in addition to the existing BTech programmes in Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science.

As a new practice, the newly joined students will be oriented on Life Skills, Academic, Research & Development, Student Affairs, Training & Placement, Innovation & Incubation, International outreach, Safety & Security, Hostels and Medical facilities, Library and Minority Cell for 06 days commencing from August 3.