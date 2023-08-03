 Bhopal: Four IPS Officers Transferred, Meena Made SP Rajgarh
An amendment has been made in the July 31 transfer order of shifting SP Panna Dharamraj Meena to Damoh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a late night development, the state government shifted four IPS officers. An amendment has been made in the July 31 transfer order of shifting SP Panna Dharamraj Meena to Damoh. As per the order released on Wednesday, Meena has now been made SP Rajgarh.

Veerendra Kumar Singh, SP Rajgarh, has been shifted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), PHQ. Sunil Tiwari, Commandant, 24th Battalion SAF Jawra and SP Narcotics Mandsaur (additional charge) has been appointed as SP Damoh and Ram Sharan Prajapati, AIG, PHQ, as Commandant, 24th Battalion, SAF Jawra and SP Narcotics Mandsaur (additional charge). 

Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body To Install Three Statues At Different Places In Rajgarh
