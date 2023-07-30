Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body To Install Three Statues At Different Places In Rajgarh | FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body of Rajgarh has decided to install statues at three important places to enhance the beauty of the place. Chairman of Nagar Palika Parishad Vinod Sahu accompanied by officials inspected identified the sites for installing statues.

The places, where the statues will be installed, are Santoshi Mata temple, Khilchipur Naka Square and Naveen bus stand. Sahu directed the officials to complete two statues before August 15, so that they may be installed on the Independence Day.

Nevertheless, the statue of the king of Rajgarh estate Vinay Singh will be installed at Naveen bus stand on his birth anniversary. According to Sahu, the civic body is working for the beautification of the city.

As part of the beautification drive, the Nagar Palika Parishad has decided to install the statues of the lion capital of Ashoka, an idol of Bharat Mata and the former of king of Rajgarh estate, he said, adding that it will enhance the beauty of the city.

Read Also Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)