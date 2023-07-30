Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey |

Manipur: Opposition MPs of I.N.D.I.A parties reached the Rajbhawan in Imphal to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday, marking the day 2 of their visit in the riot-hit state. A 21-member delegation from the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, landed at Imphal airport on Saturday.

The visit follows a chorus from the Opposition members for a debate on the Manipur situation and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has resulted in repeated disruptions and adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Will Request Governor To Restore Peace: RJD MP

RJD MP Manoj Jha who reached Raj Bhawan along with other leaders od the delegation said "We are going to request the Governor to restore peace in the state. We will handover a memorandum to the Governor."

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sushmita Dev stated that they will be asking the Governor to escalate the information about the deteriorating situation in the state to the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Dev said, "The situation is not good here (Manipur), we want to present a joint memorandum to the Governor and appeal to restore peace. We will ask the Governor to inform about the situation in the state to PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition Slams Centre Over Manipur Violence

The Opposition delegation said in Manipur on Saturday that it aims to bring some psychological healing for the people through its visit, and is ready to hold a discussion with the Centre and offer suggestions while the BJP said the trip was a drama.

The Opposition delegation slammed the BJP-led Centre for not sending its team and said it would happily join Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits the state with an all-party delegation.

The BJP on the other hand, has slammed the Opposition delegation, saying that it is ready for discussion, and it is the Opposition which is running away.