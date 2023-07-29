Union Minister Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Alliance Delegation's Visit To Manipur, Says 'Will They Visit Rajasthan & West Bengal?' |

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur took a dig at the Opposition on Saturday, criticising the INDIA Alliance leaders' degelation visit to Manipur. Thakur, who arrived at the Kolkata airport spoke to the media there and pointed out the recent cases of violence and atrocities that came to light from the states ruled by the Opposition. He also asked whether the delegation would be visiting those states to look into their issues.

Thakur Slams Opposition's Visit To Manipur

Thakur took a dig at the INDIA alliance visit and specifically on Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over violence in West Bengal and said, "It is just a showoff by the INDIA alliance MPs who have gone to Manipur. The opposition & its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state...When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state.

Further, criticising the Opposition over crimes against women in Rajasthan, Thakur said, "In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?..."

About INDIA Alliance Leaders' Visit To Manipur

A 21-member delegation from the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, is set to touch down at Imphal airport on Saturday for a two-visit to violence-hit Manipur.

The visit follows a chorus from the Opposition members for a debate on the Manipur situation and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has resulted in repeated disruptions and adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.

The Northeast state has been racked by ehtnic violence, which broke out over a Manipur High Court order asking the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

