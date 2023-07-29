Manipur Violence: INDIA Alliance Leaders To Visit Riot-Hit State Today |

Manipur: In a bid to assess the worsening conditions in the riot-hit state of Manipur, the opposition alliance, INDIA leaders decided to visit the state on Saturday. Accusing the Prime Minister of purposely forgetting the Manipur violence issue, the opposition themselves decided to address the problem in their way. INDIA delegation of 20 Members of Parliament from 16 parties will reach Manipur today for a 2-day visit.

According to reports, the Opposition MPs will first visit the hilly areas to take stock of the situation. Later, the delegation will visit the valley areas. All the opposition leaders arrived at the Delhi airport earlier this morning, and now have departed to the eastern state.

List Of MPs Visiting Manipur

The twenty member MPs delegation having MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha includes K Suresh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Phulo Devi Netam.

Opposition Protests In Parliament Over Manipur

The visit comes after days of political drama in the Parliament over the Manipur violence. Opposition members have protested in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament over their demand for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They have been pressing for discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha. Speaker Om Birla has admitted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by opposition members in Lok Sabha.

