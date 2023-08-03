MP: 21-Year-Old Sagar Girl Molested By Interviewer, Asked For 'Favours' In Exchange Of Selection

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old was allegedly asked to for 'favours' in return of her selection by the interviewer at an insurance company in Sagar district. The interviewer grabbed her hand and tried to molest on the pretext of job. On the complaint of the girl, the police have registered a case of molestation against the manager.

What Favours Can You Do For Me? The Boss Asked

According to the police, on July 28, a 21-year-old girl had gone for an interview for a job in the Insurance Company located in the Civil Lines area. Where the branch manager of the company Amit Jain interviewed her. The girl told the police that branch manager Amit asked her how she can please him? The girl did not like the words of the manager, so she recorded the conversation on the phone. And soon left.

On July 31, Amit called the girl and asked her to come to the office with her documents. When the girl reached there, the branch manager was alone in the office. As soon as the girl went to the office, he grabbed her hand with the wrong intention. The girl pushed him and rushed to home.The girl informed the family members about the incident. The family reached the office of the finance company with the girl. Where branch manager Amit Jain was taught a lesson. Also, complained to the Police after reaching the Civil Line Police Station.

On the complaint of the girl, the police registered a case against the branch manager Amit Jain and took it into the investigation.

