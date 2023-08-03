Bhopal: Assembly polls; Second Summary Revision Of Voters' List Begins

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the run-up to Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the second summary of revision of voters’ list began on Wednesday through which Election Commission has invited claims and objections from voters.

Chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan said applications for claims and objections would be accepted till August 31 while the scrutiny of received applications will be done by September 22. The final publication of voters’ list will be over by October 4. He added that during revision process, the sector officers and BLOs will verify voters’ list in presence of voters between August 3 and 10. In cases where there are more than six voters in a house, the sector officer will physically verify their presence. It was informed that the BLOs have been directed to be present at their respective polling stations from August 2 to August 31 to accept applications for the addition, deletion and modification of names in voters list. "District collectors and electoral officers have been given necessary instruction in this regard," Rajan added.

No of voters

According to current voters’ list, state has 5,43,77,095 voters. Among them 2,81,26,191 are males and 2,62,49,578 are females. About 1,326 are third genders and 4,77,657 are specially abled voters. The state has 73,142 male service voters and 2,285 are the female service voters. At present, the state has 14,57,775 voters who are 18 to 19 years old. Under 80 plus category, there are 7,18,553 voters. The voters who are 80-year-old or above and those suffering from disability can vote from home. The polling team will reach their house four to five days before polling day and person concerned can cast their vote through ballot paper.

Voters’ App

The polling percentages had been very low in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and other cities. For the urban voters, an App will be developed in which the voter can book his or her slot of polling. The person will not have to wait for the polling when he visits booth for polling. The number of polling stations in the state has increased to 64,523. About 564 new polling stations have been included. As many as 184 new polling stations are created and 362 stations are upgraded.

400 take part in cycle rally, democracy walk

Bhopal: Nearly 400 people took part in a cycle rally and democracy walk in the city on Wednesday to create awareness about voting. They included students, senior citizens, bureaucrats and government officials. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan flagged off the rally at Atal Path that ended at Kamla Park. Collector Bhopal Asheesh Singh and other officials also took part in the event