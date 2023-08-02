MP Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In Jabalpur, Satna & More; Drizzle In Bhopal & Indore

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The meteorological department has issued heavy rain alerts with lightning in Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Panna, Katni, Anuppur, Mandla, Shahdol and Umaria till Wednesday evening. There may be light rain in the rest of the districts.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the trough line has shifted towards the Himalayas. A low pressure area has formed. Due to the influence of these two, there will be rain in the eastern part of the state for the next three days. There may also be heavy rains in the districts of Sagar, Shahdol and Rewa divisions.

Bhopal Woke Up To Drizzles

It has been raining intermittently in Rewa since morning while Bhopal woke up to light drizzles. Jabalpur has recorded 6.61 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

The Chambal river in Morena is flowing 14 metres below the danger mark. The level of the river is 138 metres. However, the level may increase significantly as water is being released from Kota Barrage into Chambal owing to heavy rains in Rajasthan. In view of this, the administration has asked the people living near the river banks and especially the low-lying areas to move to higher places.

Rain In Next 24 Hours

Heavy rains in 15 districts: Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Light rain in 37 districts: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopu, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Mandla and Balaghat.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)