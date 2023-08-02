Bhopal Collector Takes Out Voter Awareness Rally; Residents Can Apply For Voter ID Cards From Aug 2 To Aug 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh, along with election officer, took out a voter awareness rally in state-capital on Wednesday morning. The officers dressed in casuals held flags in hand and marched along with several youths to create awareness for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The youths held banner that read, " First, ensure your name is in the voter-list. Second, vote impartially."

It also informed that people who do not have voter cards yet can apply between August 2 to August 31.

