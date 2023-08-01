Bhopal: Resident Doctors Write To GMC Administration

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after suicide of GMC junior doctor and PG student Dr Saraswati, the resident doctors of obstetrics and gynecology department shot off letter to GMC administration alleging harassment the hands of the authorities. We have been abused and threatened and even after working for more than 36 hours straight without sleep, food and water we are termed donkeys, and Kamchore, alleged the aggrieved in their letter on Tuesday.

Dr Saraswati, who was 14 weeks pregnant, had committed suicide in her apartment in Koh-e-Fiza after taking overdose of anesthesia on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

“In view of recent tragedy in department of obstetrics and gynecology we want to put this in front of all that all the residents doctors in the department have been abused physically and mentally since many years but their mouths have been shut because of the statement ‘Chup Raho Nahi To pass nahi karenge. Degree Milti Nahi Di Jati hai,” read the letter.

“Working for more than 36 hours straight without sleep, food and water, there is no room for error. We are treated like donkeys and called Kamchore. And let alone if anyone falls sick we cannot take leave. Yesterday, when we were mourning the loss of our colleague, one of the faculty members threatened us for speaking up,” the resident doctors mentioned in the letter.

They further said that they wanted this to come out but they lacked courage. “We still cannot come out in front or else we will be targeted individually. We were never afraid of work. It was just about the environment that needs to be altered,” the letter further mentioned.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)