Bhopal: Jr Doctor At GMC Injects Anaesthesia, Consumes Sedatives; Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old Andhra Pradesh woman, pursuing PG at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) here, allegedly ended her life by injecting anaesthesia and consuming sedatives at her house in Koh-e-fiza on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, police said. The post-graduate student at the gynaecology department Dr Saraswati Choudhary, was also serving as a junior doctor at the GMC.

The woman’s husband Jaivardhan, found her in an unconscious state in their rented apartment around 6 am on Monday. The man, along with his neighbours rushed her to Hamidia Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The woman was 14 weeks pregnant, the Koh-e-fiza police added.

Investigating officer Adriyana told Free Press that Hamidia Hospital staff alerted the police about the alleged suicide. The IO said that the woman's husband Jaivardhan in his statement told police that anaesthesia injections and empty bottle of sedative were found near his wife when he spotted her ‘unconscious’. Police recovered two empty vials of anaesthesia near her bed. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the officer said .

In the preliminary investigation it has come to fore that Saraswati was immensely distressed over the extension of her three-year PG course, while her batchmates had already completed it.

Her co-workers, requesting anonymity, told Free Press that she was also distressed, as the HOD of the gynaecology department was not accepting her thesis. This probably prompted her to take the extreme step, they alleged.

The office also mentioned that after giving his statement, the woman's husband was nowhere to be found. He is an UPSC aspirant. The kin of the deceased woman have been informed and they will be arriving here on Tuesday, the IO said, adding that the post-mortem will be performed thereafter.

