Ahead Of MP Polls, Divisional Commissioners Of Bhopal, Indore And Collectors Of Guna, Chhindwara Transferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 18 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including divisional commissioners of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain and collectors of Chhindwara, Guna and Panna, an official said on Monday.

The transfer orders were issued late Sunday night.

The major reshuffle comes ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due later this year.

The official said Bhopal divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhydia has been transferred as Indore division's commissioner in place of Dr Pavan Kumar Sharma.

Sharma now replaces Bhydia as Bhopal division's commissioner.

Dr Sanjay Goyal has been transferred as Ujjain divisional commissioner in place of Sandeep Yadav, who has been posted as principal revenue commissioner at Bhopal in place of Goyal, the official said.

Umaria Collector Transferred

Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla has been transferred as managing director of the agriculture marketing board, Shrikant Banoth, secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in Bhopal, has been posted as the state labour commissioner in Indore.

Umaria's collector Krishna Dev Tripathi will replace Banoth as secretary MPBSE.

Guna collector Frank Noble A has now been posted as commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, while Tarun Rathi, managing director of the MP Dairy Federation, will replace Noble as the collector of Guna, which was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Noble has replaced V S Choudhary Kolsani, who has been posted as deputy secretary in the Mantralaya, Bhopal, the official said.

Manoj Pushp Is Chhindwara's New Collector

Manoj Pushp is the new collector of Chhindwara, from where MP Congress president Kamal Nath is the MLA currently.

Harjinder Singh has been posted as the collector of Panna in place of Sanjay Mishra, who has been transferred as deputy secretary in the Mantralaya, Bhopal.

Bhind collector Satish Kumar S has been posted as managing director of the MP Dairy Federation, while Sanjeev Shrivastava has been posted as Bhind's collector, the official said.

Bhopal Development Authority CEO Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya has been transferred as the collector of Umaria and Sandeep Kerketta has been posted in place of Vaidya.

Besides, Chhindwara collector Sheetla Patle has been transferred as deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office at Bhopal, the official added.

