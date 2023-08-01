Bhopal: JUDA On Strike, Seeks Resignation Of HoD Gynecology, Others

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors went on strike on Tuesday demanding resignations of Head of Department (HoD) Gynecology and other authorities concerned at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) over the suicide of a Post Graduate student Dr Saraswati.

Saraswati, who was serving as a junior doctor at the GMC, had committed suicide in her apartment in Koh-e-Fiza after taking overdose of anesthesia on Sunday night.

Her husband Dr Jaiverdhan Chaudhary has blamed three doctors - without taking their names - for harassing her over duty hours and thesis. Saraswati -14 weeks pregnant at the time she took the extreme step- was immensely distressed over the extension of her three-year PG course, as her thesis was not accepted by HoD of the Gynecology department, her colleagues alleged.

JUDA president Dr Sanket Site said, “We were on strike seeking removal of authority concerned from their post over suicide of PG girl Dr Saraswati. We are protesting over the harassment Dr Saraswati was subjected to by the HoDs in GMC. GMC administration should seek resignation from HoD Gynecology Dr Aruna Kumar.” The GMC administration has initiated an investigation into the allegations leveled by the deceased doctor.

GMC dean Dr Arvind Rai said, “Family members of Dr Saraswati have level allegations that Dr Saraswati was distressed over her thesis. If that was the case she should have discussed the matter with seniors as we are here to sort out the issues. We are round the clock available for the students.”

Her family members have blamed three doctors but did not reveal their names, we are investigating the matter, said Rai. He further said that striking JUDA is demanding resignations of HoD Gynecology Dr Aruna Kumar and others. None of them have resigned so far.

No question of resignation

HoD Gynecology Dr Aruna Kumar said, “There is no question of resignation. JUDA is demanding the same but I have not resigned. The GMC administration will do its job.”

JUDA 5-point demands

The Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology should resign from her position effective immediately. * All those who are responsible for the incident should be suspended until the inquiry against them is underway. * None of these faculties should be internal or external examiner for the next 3 years. * Immediate steps should be taken to ensure healthy working environment and check abuse and toxicity in the departments. * Immediate scraping of seat leaving bond.

3-member probe committee formed

GMC dean has constituted a three members committee of doctors to probe into the suicide of Dr Saraswati and allegations levelled by her family members and resident doctors. The committee includes Dr Anuradha Chaudhary, Dr Urmila Keshari and Dr Anna Alex.

‘GMC too toxic for me to survive…’

“Mom and Dad please forgive me for what I m doing… I love u… U guys have always given the best for me… Jai is the most beautiful gift of my life… I really dreamed of happy life with him…. I m really sorry for breaking my promise….This College (GMC) is too toxic for me to survive. My thesis will never be done. These people will never relieve me no matter even if I put my blood and soul and give everything. I have its never enough for them. I choosed to join this college against you guys will and the decision I regret a lot… I Have learned subject bt these people lack of ethics and toxity is too much fr me to bare with…. I m really sorry….

Jai ur the most important person of my life and a blessing to me.… please tc of urself… I ll always stay by you and cheer for u to achieve your goals and fulfill your dreams …. Please do remarry and stay happy…. I really love you….” - Dr Saraswati last msg on WhatsApp

