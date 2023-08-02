Bhopal: Deceased Teacher Gets I-T Notice Of Rs 7 Cr In Betul

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a woman teacher, who died 10 years back, were surprised when they received income tax notice of Rs 7 crore in her name. The case is of Betul district. This is not the lone case in Betul district. A person working on monthly salary of Rs 5,000 at a shop was stunned when he got income tax notice of over Rs 1.25 crore.

Usha Soni, a government teacher in Pathkheda village, died in 2013. The I-T notice of Rs 7 crore of assessment year 2017-18 was issued in her name. The family members apprehend that someone had misused PAN of the deceased.

Nitin Jain, 42, a worker at a shop in Betul gets Rs 5,000 per month. He lives with his brother’s family. “A fortnight back, I received income tax notice of more than Rs 1.25 crore. I was terrified. I have lodged a complaint with police,” he told Free Press over phone. “I approached income tax department and officials told me that an account is operational in Tamil Nadu in my name. Transaction worth lakhs of rupees have been done through fake account opened in my name. As a result, I received I-T notice,” he added. He said many people in Betul district received such notices. The I-T notices are of tax dues.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)