Bhopal: Theft At Deceased Couple’s House; Jewellery, Appliances Stolen

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men entered the house of 38-year-old Bhupendra Vishwakarma, who had committed suicide with his wife in Ratibad on July 13. Thieves entered the house on intervening night of Friday-Saturday and took away TV set, gold ornaments, jewellery, utensils and other possessions, police said.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava told Free Press that Neeraj Batham used to reside adjacent to Vishwakarma’s house. He had relocated to Kotra Sultanabad and his house in Ratibad was locked since a long time.

On Saturday morning, the residents of the colony witnessed the main door of Vishwakarma’s house broken. As they went inside, they found the house ransacked and several valuables missing from there.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot. Later, it came to light that the unidentified thieves had targeted Batham’s house. When they did not find anything there, they sneaked into Vishwakarma’s house. They also broke the locker to find cash.

SHO Shrivastava said that the total value of all the stolen possessions had not been ascertained. He added that Vishwakarma’s kin were in Rewa and their house in Ratibad was locked after the suicide.