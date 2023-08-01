 Bhopal: Shivraj-Cabinet Nods To 4th Pay Scale To Employees Completing 35 Yrs Of Service, Monthly Rs 10k Fellowship Under Yuva Kala Prashikshan
Bhopal: Shivraj-Cabinet Nods To 4th Pay Scale To Employees Completing 35 Yrs Of Service, Monthly Rs 10k Fellowship Under Yuva Kala Prashikshan

The state cabinet also passed the proposal to open four new colleges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, being held in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved the proposal to provide the benefit of fourth pay scale to those employees who have completed the service of 35 years. This was informed by Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra during the cabinet briefing at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

He also informed that 1.36 crore people came out from the poverty line. 

Yuva Kala aur Prashikshan fellowship has been approved. As many as 10,000 youths will be selected from different districts and they will get Rs 10,000 per month.

The proposal to open four new colleges was passed by the cabinet. A decision was taken to open new tensile in Narmadapuram and Sidhi was also taken.

Cabinet decided to open six new ITI,s in the state. The proposal to open four new syllabus in government polytechnic college, Narmadapuram. Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was congratulated by cabinet members on state retaining the Tiger State.

