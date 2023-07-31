 MP: CM Chouhan To Release 3rd Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana On August 10 From Rewa
“Your brother will transfer the amount to your accounts from Rewa, spare some time on August 10,” said the CM.

Monday, July 31, 2023
article-image
CM Shivraj To Release 3rd Installment For His Ladli Behna From Rewa On August 10 | FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Third installment of the Ladli Behnja Yojana will be credited to the accounts of the benefeciaries on August 10, announced the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Dewas on Monday. 

“10 tareekh ko time khali rakhna….,” said the CM addressing a gathering. He continued, “Your brother will transfer the amount to your accounts from Rewa, spare some time on August 10.”

CM also promised to keep raising the amount of installments by Rs 250 in regular intervals. He added, “My target is to reach an amount of Rs 3000 gradually.” 

After receiving the amount of Rs 3000, life of my sisters would get easier. Earlier, whenever in need, my sisters had to ask for money from others. Hence, I decided to provide Rs 1000 to all my sisters each month. 

article-image

