Bhopal: Treasury Office Clerk Demands Rs 10K Bribe From Divyang Teacher For Releasing His Pension, Caught Red-Handed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested a clerk posted in Raisen treasury office for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 3000 on Monday. The complaint was filed by a retired teacher of Vidisha who alleged that the clerk was demanding bribe in exchange of releasing his pension.

SP Manu Vyas said that the complainant Durgadas Rai a retired teacher resident of Vidisha had filed the complaint to the police.

In the complaint it was stated that the clerk and accountant Naveen Vishwakarma posted in the office of treasury, was allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 bribe from Durgadas Rai to release his National pension scheme amount. Rai retired on May 31, this year and was waiting to get the amount clear, said SP Manu Vyas.

The teacher who is also physically challenged asked to reduced the amount and on Rs 8000 Naveen agreed to release the amount. The complainant had already paid him Rs 5000 on July 23.

The accused clerk instructed the teacher to pay him remaining Rs 3000 on Monday. The Lokayukta police registered the case and after verification a probe team was formed under inspector Manoj Patwa Vikas Patel and others.

On Monday, the officers laid the trap and as soon as the amount was handed to the accused clerk in the treasury office Raisen, the team nabbed the accused red handed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)