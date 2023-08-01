MP: Kamal Nath To Head Congress' State Election Committee; Diggy, Tankha, Jitu Patwari Part Of Team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has stepped up preparations for the assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year (2024). Regarding the assembly elections, the Congress has announced the Election Campaign Committee (Election Campaign Committee) and the Pradesh Election Committee.

20 Member Committee Formed

The 20 member Pradesh Election Committee has been formed for the election related issues, the former chief minister Kamal Nath is appointed as chairman of the committee, the other members are Leader of Opposition Dr. Govind Singh, Former CM Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam , Sukhdeo Panse, Bala Bacchan, Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel and Arif Masood have been included. State heads of all frontal organisations have also been included as members in this committee.

