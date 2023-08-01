 Bhopal: Out Of One Lakh Promised Recruitments 60K Appointed
Bhopal: Out Of One Lakh Promised Recruitments 60K Appointed

The challenge is to appoint 40,000 more in 15 days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:21 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s promise on August 15, 2022 to recruit one lakh youths in a year is going to end. The state government has, so far, recruited 60,000 people, and it has to appoint 40,000 more within 15 days, which is a big challenge. On Monday, when Chouhan was handing over appointment letters to the youths recruited to excise, cooperative and labour departments, he said recruitment drive was going on.

The government is committed to recruit youths on efficiency, honesty and merit, Chouhan said, adding that all of them were appointed on the grounds of merit. “All the government schemes will be carried out through you,” the Chief Minister said. According to reports, recruitment to 8,000 posts was stopped because of Patwari examination. Besides, the results of examinations for some posts are yet to come.

