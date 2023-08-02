Bhopal: Junior Docs Step Up Protests At GMC, Seek Fair Probe In Suicide Of 27-year-Old Dr Saraswati

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The junior doctors-- seeking justice in the suicide case of 27-year-old female doctor of GMC, stepped up protests on Wednesday. As many as 250 members of Junior Doctors’ association (JUDA) Bhopal have submitted a memorandum to Bhopal divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, demanding fair probe in pregnant Dr Saraswati's suicide case.

The JUDA members alleged that Dr Saraswati took the extreme step due to toxic work culture, saying the junior doctors in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) were forced to work overtime and were threatened and abused by the professors. However, the senior resident doctors have termed the allegations as 'baseless'.

Notably, on Monday, junior doctor of GMC Dr Saraswati--who was 14 weeks pregnant, ended her life by taking overdose of Anesthesia injections and sedatives.

The police, on the other hand, have failed to derive any conclusion as to what led Dr Saraswati to commit suicide, and said that investigations are still on.

Free Press tried to get in touch with the Head of gynecology department, but was denied entry at the office.

'Dr Saraswati Assisted In Several Deliviries, But Could Not Embrace Motherhood'

A junior doctor, named Jeetu, who was late Dr Saraswati’s batchmate, said amidst protests that Dr Saraswati had helped innumerable mothers deliver babies, but could not experience the peace of motherhood herself due to the toxicity and inconsiderate nature of the gynaecology department. She added that the suicide of the 27-year-old doctor is a loss of not one but two lives, as she was 14 weeks pregnant but still not spared by the gynaecology department. “Dr Saraswati was indeed, a bright student, she said”.

No Toxicity At All, Doctor Must Be Available At Patients' Call: Sr Docs

Resident Dr Vishnukant said that even if a doctor is deployed at a 90-hour duty instead of a 40-hour, they have to be at the beck and call of the patients. Another female resident doctor, requesting anonymity, said that it is upon the caliber of the doctor as to how much level of stress they could bear, and the alleged “toxicity” are no grounds to end life, especially in the medical profession.

Police Yet To Reach Conclusion

No First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the suicide case, said Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Zone-3 of the city, Umesh Tiwari. He said that no concrete evidence of harassing Dr Saraswati has been found against the gynaecology department, due to which the probe is still in limbo.

