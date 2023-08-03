Madhya Pradesh: Heart & Respiratory Rate Measurement Touches New Heights

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of scientific prowess and innovation, two scientists have created an extraordinary device that has captured the attention of experts worldwide. Driven by their unwavering dedication to push the boundaries of knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Ketan Gupta and Nasmin Jiwani have recently been granted patent for their groundbreaking invention of an AI-powered smart medical device to measure heart and respiratory rates in real time. A domicile of Ujjain, Ketan is a research scientist at University of the Cumberlands, USA with over 11 years of experience in information technology (IT), medical and healthcare industry. Nasmin is her co-researcher.

In an interview to Free Press, the duo stated that the smart device accurately predicts the onset of cardiac or respiratory ailments at the initial stages and also determines the probability of occurrence of cardiac arrest or chronic respiratory diseases in the future. Medical experts have reviewed the invention and unanimously declared its uniqueness and groundbreaking nature, placing it within the top ten per cent of innovations worldwide.

These experts, renowned in their respective fields, have carefully assessed the invention’s design, functionality and potential impact on the medical industry. Their evaluation highlights the nature of the invention, recognising its ability to revolutionise the way heart and respiratory rates are measured. With its innovative features and advanced AI capabilities, this device has garnered recognition as a cutting-edge solution that has the potential to greatly enhance patient care, making it unique among multitude of medical inventions worldwide.

They said, in the realm of medical and healthcare, the need for innovative measuring devices specifically designed for critical cardiac and respiratory diseases is of utmost importance. Ketan said, ‘The uniqueness of the invention relies on the implementation of AI and machine learning technology, including natural language processing (NLP) functionality to predict heart and respiratory rate’s hidden patterns.’ He envisioned that the functionality allows cardiologists and other physicians to personalise diagnoses and treatments with high accuracy and minimise emergency conditions.

Such devices play a crucial role in accurately monitoring vital signs, enabling early detection, pro-active intervention and effective management of life-threatening conditions, Nasmin said. She also mentioned that by combining advanced AI, machine learning technologies and precise measurements, these innovative devices have the potential to revolutionise the way we diagnose, treat and prevent critical cardiac and respiratory diseases.

Developed over four years of collaborative effort, the patent has raised widespread excitement among scientists, technologists and industry captains. Nasmin, an AI and IT expert, performed exhaustive research to identify the problem and defined objectives to develop the smart device. She worked on developing an innovative machine-learning algorithm that assesses patients’ real-time data and transmits it to IoT-based smart devices for accurate interpretation. Ketan an AI and machine learning expert extensively worked on advanced neural networks, including a feed-forward back-propagation neural network that recognises hidden patterns, analyses image pixels and groups them into proper classes. He also incorporated NLP functionality into a machine learning algorithm that assesses the sound waves to determine heart and breathing rates and assist physicians in predicting the chances of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure in the near future.