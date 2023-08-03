Indore: Cycle Ride To Jal Mahal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rides of Riders took a cycle ride to the historical Jal Mahal near Sadalpur Highway. The group leader Gyandeep told Free Press that, due to the strong foundation of the palace it has been easily bearing the strong currents of the river over the years.

This heritage not only tells the story of a deep relationship with water but also tells us about the construction technology that was so good that even without any waterproof material it has withstood the vagaries of nature and time.

The ride to the Jal Mahal about 55 kms from Indore was not only fun but also enriching for the 40 riders who took this trip.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)