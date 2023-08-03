Bhopal: BJP Plans To Woo Angry Leaders, Workers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to pacify the angry leaders and workers. The party has prepared a list of angry leaders. Some influential leaders of the party have been told to woo these discontent elements on the basis of the list.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel and party’s state president VD Sharma have been given the responsibility to deal with the disgruntled elements in the party.

To quell the flame of anger among the party leaders, the BJP has set up various committees.

Jayant Malaiya, Prabhat Jha, ajay Vishnoi, Pradeep Laria, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Hemant Khandelwal and Deepak Vijayvargiya have been included in these committees.

Besides, responsibility has been distributed to pacify the angry leaders who will be deployed in the election work. The senior leaders will also try to pacify those who wanted tickets for the election.

Divisional meetings are being held to pacify the disgruntled party workers.

Vijayvargiya took part in divisional meeting in Sagar, and Tomar was present at the meeting in Ujjain on Wednesday. In these meetings, the party workers were told to work for the ensuing election. Senior party leaders also took the responsibility to deal with the pending work of the angry workers.

More such meetings will be held in divisions to woo the party workers.