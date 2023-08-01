Bhopal: Surjewala Is Senior Election Observer For MP

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed senior election observer for Madhya Pradesh. All India Congress Committee issued orders to this effect on Monday. Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram this year. Chandrakant Handore has also been appointed observer in Madhya Pradesh. With two appointments, the powers of state incharge JP Agarwal may lessen in the state. On several occasions, Agarwal discarded claims that former chief minister Kamal Nath would be the face of Congress party in Assembly elections 2023.

In 2018 Assembly election, Congress leader Surjewala had played a vital role in publicising party’s election manifesto and had levelled corruption charges against BJP-led government.

