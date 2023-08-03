Trending News: Ankita From Bhopal Ordered Food For Her Ex-Boyfriend, And THIS Happened Later

Ankita From Bhopal Viral Story |

Ankita from Bhopal has gone viral for ordering food for her ex, but there's more to this that stole the attention of netizens. It was learned that the online user placed an order via a food delivery app (Zomato) and selected the COD - Cash On Delivery - option to go ahead with the order, entailing the receiver to pay for it. And, what happened next has got people talking on social media.

Zomato pointed out that Ankita had done that not once but thrice, leaving the app and its delivery partners at a loss after his ex-boyfriend denied paying for the ordered food as he didn't place the order. The food delivery app tweeted in this regard and asked the Bhopal-based woman to kindly stop the unacceptable behaviour.

"Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay," the tweet said, followed by another which read, "Someone pls tell Ankita COD on her account is blocked – she’s been trying again for 15 minutes."

This incident didn't let people stay calm on social media as they took to react to it with hilarious memes and messages. "Ankita says keep sending till he pays," read a reply. (pun intended) Meanwhile, a few men who came across the tweets reading Ankita and her food-love story got saying, "Hy @zomato its ankita's boyfriend, I'll convince her to stop this nonsense."

