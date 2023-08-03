 MP: Jabalpur-Katni Trains Impacted As Heavy Rains Wash Away Ballast From Railway Tracks
The railway administration stopped the movement on the down track between Deori to Gosalpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall washed away the ballast of the railway track between Deori and Gosalpur station in Jabalpur-Katni rail section on Thursday morning. A pole of the electric line also bent due to strong winds in the region. More than half a dozen trains were affected. Trains going from Jabalpur to Katni had to be stopped.

As soon as the railway got to know about the incident, the railway administration stopped the movement on the down track between Deori to Gosalpur and started the improvement work. Many down track trains were diverted from the up track.

Railway gangmen informed about ballast and soil flowing from the edge of the fields between Deori and Gosalpur, between pole numbers 1015/18 to 1015/23. The incident happened two kilometres before Gosalpur on the down track towards Jabalpur.

Improvement Work Initiated

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Divisional Railway Management stopped the movement of trains on the down track between Deori to Gosalpur. Due to this, the trains going from Jabalpur towards Katni had to be stopped for some time. The improvement work on the track was started and the trains going towards Katni were run from the up track between Deori to Gosalpur. More than half a dozen vehicles were affected due to this incident.

