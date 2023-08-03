 Bhopal: Another GMC Graduate Doc Attempts Suicide, 3 Days After PG Student Dr Saraswati Kills Self
The victim was in depression since a long time and was taking psychiatric treatment.

Updated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Doctor, Graduated From GMC This Year, Attempts Suicide By Consuming Sleeping Pills, Referred To Hamidia, Survives | Representataive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) is staging protests and raising slogans against alleged toxic work culture at the Gandhi Medical College and seeking justice in the 27-year-old Dr Sarawati's suicide case, another graduate of the college has attempted to end his life on Thursday.

The victim identified as Dr Kartik, was in depression since a long time and was taking psychiatric treatment. He consumed sleeping pills in prolific quantities, and was rushed to Hamidia hospital for timely treatment, where his condition is said to be stable, media spokesperson of Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA), Bhopal, Dr Kuldeep Gupta told Free Press.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta added that Dr Kartik had graduated from the college this very year.

The exact reason behind the extreme step taken by him has not been ascertained yet. He further said that currently the police are yet to take cognizance over the issue, and Dr Kartik has been advised to rest at the hospital itself.

