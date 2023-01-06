Bhopal: Suicide in medical college JUDA demands 8-hour duty

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a Gandhi Medical College (GMC) students committed suicide on Wednesday, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) has pointed out at the workload and mental stress they undergo and have demanded fixed duty hours. The JUDA, on Friday, wrote a letter to GMC dean in this connection.

As per JUDA letter, their 10-point demands include abolition of seat-leaving bond, fixing duty period, which should not exceed 8 hours, leave after six-day week duty, posting of non-academic junior academics, mental health survey every fortnight, formation of grievances cell. They have also demanded quick solution of complaints, better work conditions, yoga and meditation centres and a review old work culture.

A college student doing post graduation had committed suicide on January 4. Her parents had raised the issue of 40 hours of working. They had said that heavy work load led to mental stress. Her suicide note mentioned mental stress caused due to prolonged duty hours.

When contacted, college dean Dr Arvind Rai said that GMC followed norms of National Medical Commission while scheduling duty hours at PG level.

MPHRC seeks reply

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognisance of suicide in GMC Hostel. The commission has asked Commissioner (Health), Commissioner (Medical Education) and Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and reply within 15 days.

The Commission has sought a clear report on duty chart of the deceased of the last three months and availability of medicines used.