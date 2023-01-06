e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Suicide in medical college JUDA demands 8-hour duty

Bhopal: Suicide in medical college JUDA demands 8-hour duty

A college student doing post graduation had committed suicide on January 4

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a Gandhi Medical College (GMC) students committed suicide on Wednesday, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) has pointed out at the workload and mental stress they undergo and have demanded fixed duty hours. The JUDA, on Friday, wrote a letter to GMC dean in this connection.

As per JUDA letter, their 10-point demands include abolition of seat-leaving bond, fixing duty period, which should not exceed 8 hours, leave after six-day week duty, posting of non-academic junior academics, mental health survey every fortnight, formation of grievances cell. They have also demanded quick solution of complaints, better work conditions, yoga and meditation centres and a review old work culture.

A college student doing post graduation had committed suicide on January 4. Her parents had raised the issue of 40 hours of working. They had said that heavy work load led to mental stress. Her suicide note mentioned mental stress caused due to prolonged duty hours.

When contacted, college dean Dr Arvind Rai said that GMC followed norms of National Medical Commission while scheduling duty hours at PG level.

MPHRC seeks reply

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognisance of suicide in GMC Hostel. The commission has asked Commissioner (Health), Commissioner (Medical Education) and Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and reply within 15 days.

The Commission has sought a clear report on duty chart of the deceased of the last three months and availability of medicines used.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man arrested for raping woman, doctor who aborted held too
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Women, kids on target of cyber criminals

Bhopal: Women, kids on target of cyber criminals

Tiger death: Panna Reserve authorities clueless

Tiger death: Panna Reserve authorities clueless

Kolar road project: 2 patwaris injured during stone pelting on anti-encroachment team in Bhopal

Kolar road project: 2 patwaris injured during stone pelting on anti-encroachment team in Bhopal

Khelo India Youth Games: Mascot, anthem, torch to be unveiled today

Khelo India Youth Games: Mascot, anthem, torch to be unveiled today

Bhopal: Five arrested for stabbing man over enmity

Bhopal: Five arrested for stabbing man over enmity