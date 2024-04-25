 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Drop In Poll Percentage In First Phase Not Limited To MP,' Says CEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Drop In Poll Percentage In First Phase Not Limited To MP,' Says CEO

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Drop In Poll Percentage In First Phase Not Limited To MP,' Says CEO

The chief electoral officer, however, has rubbished the claims that only Madhya Pradesh recorded low turnout during the first phase.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Drop in polling percentage in first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state has left the elections officials to devise ways to increase the voters’ turnout in the remaining phases. The chief electoral officer, however, has rubbished the claims that only Madhya Pradesh recorded low turnout during the first phase.

In every state the poll percentage had dropped in the first phase for unknown reasons, said chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan, adding that a few states witnessed a sharper fall in voters’ turnout.

In the first phase, the poll turnout dropped by more than 7% in comparison to the polling recorded in 2019 in the last general elections, said Rajabn while talking to media persons.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'CM Yadav's Govt Will Speed Up Work After Polls,' PM Modi Tries To Woo...
article-image

“If heat is the problem, then why in Himachal Pradesh the polling percentage has dropped, and in Chhindwara the polling percentage has increased,” he asked.

Meanwhile, sharing the steps taken to increase the polling percentage in the coming three phases, the CEO said, “In the second phase the officials will be monitoring 8,524 polling stations. If they found a fewer numbers of voters, they will instruct the teams at the polling stations to appeal to the voters through an announcement to cast their vote.”

The officials will be keeping an eye on the polling stations through webcast. For the third and fourth phase a programme ‘Chalo Booth Ki Oor’ will be launched.  

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Amit Shah To Stay Night In Bhopal Ahead Of Phase-2 Voting, Police On...
article-image

Duty First: Spl arrangements for families having weddings

A number of wedding ceremonies are scheduled on Friday, the day the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held.

To ensure families having weddings also come out to cast their votes, the election commission has made special arrangements for them. The family members have been asked to first come to the polling centre to exercise their franchise then attend the wedding programme. These families will be given preference at the police centre and their members will not have to stand in queue to cast their votes. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Second Phase Of Polling In 6 Constituencies On April 26

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Second Phase Of Polling In 6 Constituencies On April 26

MPTB May Start Facility By End-2024 To Boost Cruise Tourism In State; Gets Two Floating Jetties For...

MPTB May Start Facility By End-2024 To Boost Cruise Tourism In State; Gets Two Floating Jetties For...

FROM GREEN TO GARBAGE: Forest Emerges As New Dumping Site

FROM GREEN TO GARBAGE: Forest Emerges As New Dumping Site

JEE (Main) 2024 Results: Data Science, Computer Engineering 1st Choice Of Toppers

JEE (Main) 2024 Results: Data Science, Computer Engineering 1st Choice Of Toppers

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Polling Begins Across 6 Seats

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 Polling Begins Across 6 Seats