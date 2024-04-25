MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'CM Yadav's Govt Will Speed Up Work After Polls,' PM Modi Tries To Woo Morena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that once the Lok Sabha elections conclude, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Government will speed up its development works across the state.

Speaking at a rally in Morena Lok Sabha constituency in the Chambal region on Thursday, PM Modi praised the progress made by Madhya Pradesh under BJP rule. "Madhya Pradesh, which was once a BIMARU state under the Congress regime, has seen significant growth under BJP governance", he said.

#WATCH | Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The facts relating to Inheritance Tax are eye-opening...When former PM Indira Gandhi died, her children were going to get her property. But there was a rule earlier, that… pic.twitter.com/RE4ExXF4PA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

#WATCH | Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "These (Congress) people are again using religious appeasement as a pawn. There is a Congress government in Karnataka...They have declared all the people of the Muslim… pic.twitter.com/8ZwRgyxLky — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024

He mentioned how the state improved from being backward to progressive under BJP leadership. PM Modi expressed confidence that CM Yadav's government will work swiftly for more growth after the elections. He said, "Madhya Pradesh will witness even more growth after the Lok Sabha elections."

The rally also had Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar, CM Mohan Yadav, and state BJP chief VD Sharma. PM Modi also criticized the Congress, stating, "The Congress is a problem for the progress of the country." He applauded the people of Madhya Pradesh for rejecting Congress twice. PM Modi stressed the need for BJP's leadership for the nation's progress.

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will happen in four parts, with the next three parts on April 26, May 7, and May 13. Counting the votes will happen on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha areas, making it the sixth biggest state in terms of how many representatives it sends to the Lower House. Ten of these areas are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), while the other 19 are open to all.