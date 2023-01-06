Bhopal: Man arrested for raping woman, doctor who aborted held too

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati Police Station staff here have arrested a man who had befriended a woman by concealing his religious identity and had raped her multiple times, the police said on Friday.

The accused had made survivor to undergo abortion after which the doctor who conducted the abortion was also arrested.

According to police, the survivor was a minor when she was raped by the accused for the first time in 2019. The accused Faisal Abbas had introduced himself as Shaan Pandit to the survivor in 2019 and had outraged her modesty after befriending her. The accused then kept on raping her for three years against whom the survivor had lodged a complaint in December 2022.

The survivor alleged that Abbas had forced her to undergo abortion, as she became pregnant. She said that Abbas had taken her to a private clinic in the city where Dr Shrivastava aborted the foetus.

The police investigation revealed that Dr Shrivastava held a degree in homeopathy who treated patients with allopathy medicines. Immediately, a joint team comprising police officials and doctors was constituted, which reached his clinic on Thursday and found allopathy medicines there.

The doctor was quizzed who confessed to conducting the operation and was taken into custody under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.