Bhopal: Inquiry ordered in plane crash incident in Rewa, says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An inquiry has been ordered into a plane crash incident in Rewa in which a pilot has died and another was injured, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Friday.

The mishap took place early this morning when the trainee plane crashed into a temple in Dumri Village of Rewa district, police said.

"The inquiry will find out the reasons for the plane crash. A technical team has left from Mumbai and the accident site has been covered," Mishra said in a press conference.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Vimal Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar, while injured trainee Sonu Yadav of Jaipur is being treated, Mishra said.

The trainee aircraft of a private company was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip when it crashed after colliding with the dome of a temple.

Prima facie, bad weather, and foggy condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash. 

article-image

