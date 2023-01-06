Bhopal: Winter blues grip middle-aged females

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden dip in mercury levels, apart from sending chills to Bhopal, has also induced seasonal depression among the residents of the city. With thick fog and cold wave shrouding the city, people, especially middle-aged females have begun reeling under inexplicable medical conditions such as seasonal depression, bouts of anxiety and nervousness, which are termed ‘winter blues’ by psychiatrists.

Numerous cases of winter blues are being reported at the psychiatry clinics of Bhopal. While shedding light on the same, psychiatrists of Bhopal said that the number of people suffering from winter blues has shot up in the state capital, as moderate chill suddenly turned into fierce one since the concluding week of December 2022.

Psychiatrists further said that approximately 20 such cases are coming to their cognisance on a daily basis, in which maximum patients are found to be middle-aged females.

‘Seasonal depression is quite an issue being observed among people since a long time. The phenomenon surfaces predominantly during winters, which leads to an individual’s lack of interest in day-to-day activities, feeling feeble and weak and arousing feelings of negativity among them’, the psychiatrists said, informing Free Press of the basic symptoms of winter blues.

Underlining the reason behind middle-aged females being the most susceptible to the condition, psychiatrists said that fluctuation of estrogen levels often triggers winter blues among them, followed by other factors such as being indulged in domestic work for the entire day, constraints on heading out of the house for enjoyable activities etc, which does not provide them room for recreation.

Vitamin D intake, hobbies a must to beat winter blues: Psychiatrists

Psychiatrist, Dr Manish Borasi, said that proper intake of Vitamin D and good exposure to sunlight during the morning hours are an effective panacea to combat winter blues. He added that following hobbies is a must for everyone contracting the medical condition, as they ingrain liveliness and fervour among them.

Head of psychiatry department at Hamidia Hospital, Dr JP Agarwal informed that people with mild symptoms of winter blues are not subjected to medication, rather they are made to follow Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and other activities. Medication is only required when the effects are profound, he added.