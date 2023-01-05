Bhopal: ‘Physiotherapy to be taught in all government medical colleges‘

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang on Thursday said, ‘BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy course) course will begin in all medical colleges of state from the academic session 2023-24.’ It will begin from Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in the capital Bhopal, the minister added.

He said that on starting a physiotherapy course in medical colleges, not only study/training students, interns, PG High-level teaching training will be ensured to scholars and human resources will also be available to provide medical services through qualified physiotherapists to a large number of patients coming to medical institutions.

At present, physiotherapy courses are being run in Government Medical College, Indore and Government Medical College, Jabalpur, similar to these colleges, in all government medical colleges of the state including Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, as basic facilities and arrangements are already available.

Read Also Bhopal: FIR lodged after FDA finds cancerous substance in coriander powder