Bhopal: FIR lodged after FDA finds cancerous substance in coriander powder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged with Kolar police after Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) found cancerous substance in coriander powder of “Andaz” brand.

It was manufactured by Sahyog Griha Udyog, Gondipura, Kolar. A case has been registered against manufacturer Salim Mansoori and seller Ram Kumar Gupta of Ramraja traders, Kolar, under section 272, 273 and 269 of the IPC.

Section 269 reads negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Section 272 reads adulteration of food or drink intended for sale while section 273 reads sale of noxious food or drink.

According to report, yellow colour processed material was found during testing of seized coriander powder from packet of Andaz brand. Scientifically, yellow colour material is banned and is cancerous. The FDA team reported the case to Kolar police. On the basis of complaint, Kolar registered FIR against the seller and manufacturer.

