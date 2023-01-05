e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Allegations made against Transport Minister in Man Singh missing case

Missing man’s son files petition in the Supreme Court It’s a conspiracy to defame me, says Rajput

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Supreme Court of India | File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man named Mansingh Patel went missing six years ago. His son Sitaram Patel recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput was behind the kidnapping of his father.

According to Sitaram, Rajput has set up a school on his father’s land. His father disappeared since he had gone settle the dispute with Rajput.

Rajput, however, said a few Congress leaders and some of his detractors had conspired to vilify him, and he would file a defamation suit against them.

The land in question is 80-decimal, which was transferred to his name by mistake.

When a Tehsildar came to know of it after an inquiry, he returned the land to the person whom it belonged to, Rajput said.

Singh further said his name was dragged into the controversy six years ago and a complaint was lodged against him at a police station.

The complainants realised their mistakes, but his detractors were trying to defame him again, Rajput said.

