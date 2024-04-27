Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Notice To DME, GMC Over Withholding Assistant Professor Candidate’s Result

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court principal bench in Jabalpur has issued notices to Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Gandhi Medical College and principal secretary medical education over withholding the result of a candidate who appeared for the assistant professor post.

The court of Justice Vivek Agrawal has given four weeks time to the respondents to reply to the notice. The court was hearing the petition of Dr Renu Yadav of Rewa whose result for the post of assistant professor in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal was withheld.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “ The petitioner appeared for the post of Assistant Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, GMC Bhopal under the ‘OBC’ Category. On March 07, 2024 the petitioner appeared before the scrutiny committee with all the requisite documents which were duly verified by the committee and were declared as absolutely correct.”

“Thereafter, the interview of the petitioner and others was taken and results were declared on March 11, 2024. While the results of the other two candidates were declared, the result of the petitioner was withheld,” the advocate said. The petitioner made a detailed representation on March 12, 2024 but till date no reply whatsoever has been given to the petitioner for withholding her result, said Sanghi.