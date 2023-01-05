Indore: Plan to use buildings of NGOs to house rescued child labourers

Representative pic/ PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) plans to start a rehabilitation centre for child beggars and those who are victims under the POCSO Act. The committee aims to provide a secure environment for the rescued children.

These children would be housed in buildings of NGOs, and later a separate building would be constructed for them.

“There is a demand and need to establish a rehabilitation centre for rescued children. For now, some NGO buildings and a building owned by the CWC would be used. Later, we will float tenders for a building,” said Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee

The CWC works with Childline to help and rescue child labourers and POCSO victims. In the last 3 months, the department rescued 27 child labourers and accommodated them in their rehabilitation building. Counselling sessions and an education campaign is being started for them.