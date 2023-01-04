e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Schools in Indore to follow new timing due to rising cold, details here

Madhya Pradesh: Schools in Indore to follow new timing due to rising cold, details here

The instructions were issued by the collector Illayi Raja T to change school timing following the orders of the district in-charge and UAD Minister Bupendra Singh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities in Indore have changed the timing for schools due to the rise in the cold.

The instructions were issued by the collector Illayi Raja T to change school timing following the orders of the district in-charge and UAD Minister Bupendra Singh.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: Kids World School's Shivani wins silver
article-image

Schools will start functioning at 9:00 am and schools having two shifts can start from 9:30, in the morning.

The timing will be applicable to all government, private, CBSE, ICSE and other educational institutions in the district. The order came as the weather dipped in the state.

The school timings in Bopal have also been changed following orders from collector Avinash Lawania. The new timing is 9:30 am.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Schools in Indore to follow new timing due to rising cold, details here

Madhya Pradesh: Schools in Indore to follow new timing due to rising cold, details here

Ranji Trophy: MP in command against Vidarbha after Avesh's five wicket haul

Ranji Trophy: MP in command against Vidarbha after Avesh's five wicket haul

Madhya Pradesh: Man dies due to cold wave in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Man dies due to cold wave in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Acquitted in gang rape case, man sues MP govt seeking ₹ 10,000 crore compensation...

Madhya Pradesh: Acquitted in gang rape case, man sues MP govt seeking ₹ 10,000 crore compensation...

VIDEO: Illegal hotel of BJP leader accused of murder razed in MP; 60 dynamite bombs turn structure...

VIDEO: Illegal hotel of BJP leader accused of murder razed in MP; 60 dynamite bombs turn structure...