Madhya Pradesh: Schools in Indore to follow new timing due to rising cold, details here

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities in Indore have changed the timing for schools due to the rise in the cold.

The instructions were issued by the collector Illayi Raja T to change school timing following the orders of the district in-charge and UAD Minister Bupendra Singh.

Schools will start functioning at 9:00 am and schools having two shifts can start from 9:30, in the morning.

The timing will be applicable to all government, private, CBSE, ICSE and other educational institutions in the district. The order came as the weather dipped in the state.

The school timings in Bopal have also been changed following orders from collector Avinash Lawania. The new timing is 9:30 am.