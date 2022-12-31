Indore Sports Update: Kids World School's Shivani wins silver

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Kids World School's Mhow player excelled in the state-level martial art competition held at Ratlam recently. Shivani Banodha won silver medal.Coaches Satlesh Sharma,,Khushal Khadse congratulated the player for her achievements.

Navya wins tennis tourney

An all-India tennis championship series was held at Jodhpur Tennis Academy, Rajasthan recently, in which Mhow girl Navya Kaushal won the title by defeating Avisha Rathore of Ahmedabad in the final. Coach Avneet Gill, Prithviraj Chaudhary and Aman Bhavsar congratulated Navya for her achievements.

Prakash Club honours Mohit for selection in Indian Jr Hockey Team

Mohit Karma of Dewas, who was selected in Indian junior hockey team, was honored at Prakash Hockey Club on Friday. Former international player Mir Ranjan Negi, club secretary Devkinandan Silawat, Ashok Yadav and Sarvar Khan presented a memento and a hockey stick along with shawl & shreefal to Mohit at the practice venue in the Residency area. During this, Mohit's coach and father were also present. If Mohit needs any kind of help, it will be provided to him. The guests were welcomed by Prem Prajapat, Chunky Kumawat, Jeetu Silawat, Zafar Khan, Jaidev Wagh, former DSP BR Yadav, Sandeep Verma, Anees Khan, OP Sankat, Manoj Sankat, KC Kaushal, Shammi Veer and Dr DK Srivastav.

IDCA will organize Under-12 open trials

IDCA is going to organise Under-12 open selection trials in January 2023. Players who want to participate must submit their last three years mark sheet, digital birth certificate, Aadhaar card copy along with one photo to Abhishek Pancholi, Yogesh Tomar and Ajit Rajojiraya in the IDCA office by January 15 between 6 and 7 pm.