Indore Sports Update: Jasraj, Diva, Vidushi, Om are winners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the City Gymkhana Club open mini and sub junior badminton championship, organized by Indore Badminton Academy, Jasraj Singh Saluja, Tivisha Jain, Amyra Dua, Om Arya, Diva Chouksey and Vidhushi Jaiswal won titles in their respective categories . The prizes were given by Dr Alok Ashok Drolia, Dr Vanchana Singh Parihar, Ritesh Bafna, Rakesh Raghuvanshi, Santosh Singh Tomar, Vijay Kalra, Sunil Satav and Subhod Lal Gujarati while Satyendra Holkar presided the programme. A vote of thanks was proposed by Prateek Gujarati.

Simrol, Shiva Academy in knockout round

Government Uma School, Simrol and Shiva Academy Higher Secondary School, Betma entered the knockout round of BM Premier League cricket tournament being played here on Friday. Betma school defeated Chhatrapati Shivaji Public School by eight wickets. In the second match, Govt Uma School, Simrol defeated SGHS School by 29 runs. During the matches, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav introduced to the players.

Tahir Hockey, LNIP Gwalior in final

In the Ibrahim Khurshid memorial state level hockey competition, two semi-final matches were played on Friday. The first match was played between Prakash Hockey Club and LNIP, Gwalior in which Prakash Club was defeated by Gwalior by 2-0. The second semi-final was played between Tahir Hockey Training Center, Indore and Bhopal in which Tahir Hockey Training Center scored a brilliant field goal in the last minute but was rejected. Later Tahir Hockey Center was declared winner by the technical committee.

Shravanika, Arav Sarbaliya lead with 6.5 points

The seventh round of Under-9 National Chess Championship was held here at Indore Public School on Friday. In the boys section, Aarav Sarbaliya (Karnataka) tied with Niroshan Thanikachalam (Tamil Nadu). In the match played on Table 1, first seed Madhavendra Pratap Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) and Aarav A (Tamil Nadu) draew the match.

In the girls’ category, Shravanika AS defeated first runner-up Arpita Patankar in the 32nd move. Finally, Arpita conceded the defeat in the 39th move. During matches, former chess player Mudit Thakkar was introduced to the players.

Devaj Cricket Academy in final

In the Pawan Singhal memorial Under-18 tournament, the first semi-final was played between Vijay Club and Devaj Cricket Academy. Devaj Academy won the match by 6 wickets to enter the finals.

MYCC IN TITLE CLASH

The second semi-final match was played between MYCC and MKCC, in which MYCC won by 5 wickets and entered the final.