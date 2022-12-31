Indore: BRTS route, stations being repaired

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The AICTSL has started repairing the BRTS route that had developed potholes at several places. The repair work started on Thursday along the stretch between Industry House and LIG Square. The repair work is likely to be completed within two weeks, officials said.

As a result of the ongoing work, all I-buses along this stretch were running on the mixed lane with the other vehicles. The passengers who want to board i-buses are waiting at the entrance of the station, purchasing their tickets and getting in. There is a possibility that tickets would be given inside the bus.

“The AICTSL aims to carry out repair work along the entire stretch of the BRTS route. We will ensure that every pothole and crack on the route is repaired,” said Manoj Pathak, CEO, of AICTSL.

The department will inspect all the bus stations and undertake repair work wherever necessary. At present, the Industry House i-bus station is getting a revamp. The focus will be on the barricades, ticket counters, sliding doors and other devices.

Read Also Indore: No traffic bottlenecks at Metro sites ensured